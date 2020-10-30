JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 4,073 VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 318,838 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

