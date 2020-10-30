JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 10,069 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

