JustInvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $284.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.26. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.