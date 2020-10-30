JustInvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,892,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.