JustInvest LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

PBA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

