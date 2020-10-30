JustInvest LLC Purchases 6,993 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,392 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after buying an additional 10,788,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 1,042,757 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

