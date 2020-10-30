JustInvest LLC Purchases 640 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of WEC opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

