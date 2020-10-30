JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

