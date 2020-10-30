JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

TMUS opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

