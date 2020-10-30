JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

