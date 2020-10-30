JustInvest LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $476.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

