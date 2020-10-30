JustInvest LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

