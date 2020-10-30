JustInvest LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Okta by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,012,000 after buying an additional 107,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $78,668,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

