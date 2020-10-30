JustInvest LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.78.

MPWR stock opened at $318.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.54. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $325.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 313,733 shares in the company, valued at $86,088,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

