JustInvest LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. JustInvest LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 705.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

