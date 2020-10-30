JustInvest LLC Invests $232,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ventas by 42.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 553,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.