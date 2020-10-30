JustInvest LLC Invests $232,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $710,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 29,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

