JustInvest LLC Invests $232,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

