JustInvest LLC Invests $230,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,614 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,749. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

