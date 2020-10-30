JustInvest LLC Invests $219,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:WELL opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

