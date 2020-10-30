JustInvest LLC Invests $202,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.