JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Shares of FB stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.88 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

