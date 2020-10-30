JustInvest LLC Has $478,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

