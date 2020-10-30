JustInvest LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $320,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

