JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 278,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

