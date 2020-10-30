JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,854 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ball by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Ball by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $93.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.