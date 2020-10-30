JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,220 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

NYSE YUM opened at $94.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

