JustInvest LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eaton by 406.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 234.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eaton by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

