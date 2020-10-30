JustInvest LLC Buys New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

