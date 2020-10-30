JustInvest LLC Buys New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

