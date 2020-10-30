JustInvest LLC Buys 329 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

