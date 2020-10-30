JustInvest LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

