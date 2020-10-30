JustInvest LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFC opened at $11.26 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

