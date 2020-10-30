JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aflac by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

