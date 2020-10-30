JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,972,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 111,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,101,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

