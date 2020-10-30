JustInvest LLC Acquires New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

