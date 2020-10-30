JustInvest LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 320,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $125.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

