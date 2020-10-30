JustInvest LLC Acquires New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Motco boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.10 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

