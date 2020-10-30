JustInvest LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $373.09 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $397.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.94.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

