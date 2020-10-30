JustInvest LLC Acquires 509 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 361.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,295,000 after buying an additional 694,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

