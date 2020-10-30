Jupiter Mines Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.27.

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

