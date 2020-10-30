Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Juniper Networks traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 10,067,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 3,775,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after purchasing an additional 287,637 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,434,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

