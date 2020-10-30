Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Juniper Networks traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 10,067,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 3,775,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.
In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.
About Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.