Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

