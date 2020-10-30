JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

