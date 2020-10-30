JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on (HYLN) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. (HYLN) has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

