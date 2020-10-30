Jonathan Symonds Buys 3,240,741 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,293.20 ($16.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11384.9998941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSK has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.