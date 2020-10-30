Jonathan Symonds Buys 3,240,741 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,293.20 ($16.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11384.9998941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.