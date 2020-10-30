Jon Springer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) insider Jon Springer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UVE stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.19 million, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

