John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Sells £30,034.80 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 20th, Robin Watson bought 2,973 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,545.34).
Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).
John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.