John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Sells £30,034.80 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Robin Watson bought 2,973 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,545.34).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

Several research firms have commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

