Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Express Group PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Express Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

