Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

COK stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. Cancom SE has a 52-week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52-week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

